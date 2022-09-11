T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Viking Global Investors LP’s Largest Position

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 7.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.07% of T-Mobile US worth $1,722,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.70. 5,585,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

