Tachyon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,098.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $493,228.16 and $3,098.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

