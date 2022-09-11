Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 0.7% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 4.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $142,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 886,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

