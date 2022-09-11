TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350,430 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $57,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TC Energy by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 866,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,250. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

