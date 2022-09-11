TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) is RP Investment Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

RP Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,528 shares during the period. TCV Acquisition accounts for about 1.6% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.36% of TCV Acquisition worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

TCVA stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.34.

TCV Acquisition Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.