Tecsys’ (TCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Tecsys (TSE:TCSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCS. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

TSE:TCS traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.00. 5,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.21. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06. The company has a market cap of C$495.14 million and a PE ratio of 113.33.

Tecsys (TSE:TCSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

