Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Raised by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 11.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Teladoc Health worth $33,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock worth $399,436 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.