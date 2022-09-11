Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.