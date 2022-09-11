Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.
Shares of TDOC opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82.
In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
