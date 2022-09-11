Telsey Advisory Group Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $22.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

