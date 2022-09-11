TenCore Partners LP Purchases 32,870 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

TenCore Partners LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 6.9% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TenCore Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of DoorDash worth $41,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,693,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,559,000 after buying an additional 303,720 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

NYSE DASH opened at $64.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

