Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

TEX opened at $35.61 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

