Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $19,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.