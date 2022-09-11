TheVig Trading Down 16.3% This Week (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TheVig coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TheVig

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

