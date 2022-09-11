Third Point LLC Acquires New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

