Third Point LLC Buys 595,600 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,600 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 3.0% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $228,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,509. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

