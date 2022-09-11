Third Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,525,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,784,000. Ingersoll Rand makes up 1.0% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.38% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 391,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %

IR traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,159. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

