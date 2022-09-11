Third Point LLC Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Third Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166,878 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.29% of TransDigm Group worth $104,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Cfra increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

TDG traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.92. 221,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.