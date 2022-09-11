Third Point LLC Sells 405,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Third Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,307,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up 13.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 9.68% of SentinelOne worth $1,019,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 3,107,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

