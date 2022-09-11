Tiger Global Management LLC Acquires 1,839,324 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 12,532.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.9% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 475,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 322,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 447.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 205,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

