Tiger Global Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,114 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Warby Parker worth $70,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

