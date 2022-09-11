Tiger Global Management LLC Purchases 50,299 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

