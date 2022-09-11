Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 5,625,337 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,625,337 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $46,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

