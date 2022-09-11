Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 720,939 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,939 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.14% of AvidXchange worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.90. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of 76.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 72.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

