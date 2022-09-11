Tiger Global Management LLC Trims Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274,945 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 3.40% of Procore Technologies worth $267,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCOR opened at $57.47 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

