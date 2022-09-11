Tiger Global Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,784,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,595 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blend Labs worth $112,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLND. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLND. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of BLND opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

