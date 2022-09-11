Tiger Management L.L.C. Sells 520 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiger Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

