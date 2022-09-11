TigerCash Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $365,563.48 and $619,361.00 worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,567.44 or 1.00077098 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

