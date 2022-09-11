TOP Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $93,336.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075694 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

