Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.25.

TSE:TD opened at C$88.07 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$83.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.05. The firm has a market cap of C$159.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

