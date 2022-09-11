Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Lessened by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Toyota Motor by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 159,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.96 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

