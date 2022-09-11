TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Market Cap Reaches $343,710.97

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $343,710.97 and approximately $126,430.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 717,742,023 coins.
