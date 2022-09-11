Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

