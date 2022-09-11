TRONbetDice Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

