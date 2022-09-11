True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 465,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,372. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

