True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 480,139 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 928,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,652,000 after purchasing an additional 482,569 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. 17,161,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. The company has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

