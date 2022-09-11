True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 746,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,438. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

