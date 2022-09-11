True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $184.64. 191,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,550. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.54.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.