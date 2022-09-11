True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $698,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 653,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $60.95.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

