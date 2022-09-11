True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,541 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

