True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,328 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,208 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

