Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Tops $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

