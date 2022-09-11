UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 155,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,297 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 496,999 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

