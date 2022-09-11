UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $37.50

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

