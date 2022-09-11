UniMex Network (UMX) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $479,051.92 and approximately $693.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,603,525 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniMex Network’s official website is unimex.network.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools.”

