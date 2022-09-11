Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.88. 2,016,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

