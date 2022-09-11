United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $199.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

