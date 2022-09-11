United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Palo Alto Investors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,127 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 9.1% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $117,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $223.48. 244,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,414. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

