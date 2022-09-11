UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.0% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $308,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.34. 2,495,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average of $510.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

