Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,440 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for 1.0% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.53% of Valaris worth $98,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth $218,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Valaris stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.97. 1,413,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,685. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

VAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

