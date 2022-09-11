Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

